SAMS Odisha Plus 1 Admission 2023: Registration Date Extended to June 30, Check Details Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 1 Admission: The last date to register for SAMS Odisha Plus 1 admission 2023 has been extended. According to the revised schedule, the last date to apply for class 11 admissions is June June 30, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply was June 20, which was ten extended to June 26, 2023. Candidates yet to apply can now complete their applications through the link available on the official website.

The SAMS Odisha plus 1 first selection merit list and intimation letter will be available on the student login on July 6, 2023. Students who are allotted seats are then required to report for admissions at the allotted higher secondary school and complete the admission updation at the higher secondary school level from July 7 to 13, 2023.

SAMS Odisha class 11 admission applications are available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application process.

SAMS Odisha plus 1 Application Direct Link - Click Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 1 Admission Schedule

Candidates applying for SAMS Odisha class 11 admissions can check the complete schedule below.

Particulars Dates Last date for submission of online Common Application Form (CAF) June 30, 2023 Publication of the First Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter July 6, 2023 Reporting of First Selection candidates for admission at selected Higher Secondary Schools and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level July 7 to 13, 2023 On-line submission of Slide-up Request by students who have taken admission in First Selection July 8 to 14, 2023

SAMS Odisha Plus 1 Admission 2023 - How to Apply?

SAMS Odisha plus 1 application are to be completed online. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Click on Odisha plus 2 section

Step 3: Click on the Candidate Login

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

