  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Haryana School Timing Revises As Winter Nears; Check Details Here

Breaking News

Haryana School Timing Revises As Winter Nears; Check Details Here

Haryana school timings have been altered as the temperature has started dipping. The new schedule will come into effect from November 15, 2023, onwards.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 10:40 IST
Haryana School Timing Revises
Haryana School Timing Revises

Haryana School Timings: The Directorate of Education, Haryana has changed the school timings from November 15, 2023, onwards. According to the revised schedule, all single-shift schools across the state shall run between 9.30 AM and 3.30 PM.

Whereas, for double shift schools, the 1st shift schools will run between 7.55 AM and 12.30 PM, and the second shift will run between 12.40 PM and 5.15 PM. All schools in the state have to follow the revised timings starting from November 15. Parents and students can get in touch with school authorities regarding revised Haryana school timings.

Education Department penned a letter to the District Fundamental and District Education Officers directing them to roll out the new Haryana School Timings. Previously, the schools were closed in various districts due to increased pollution and a very low air quality index. 

Schools Closed Due to Alarming Pollution in Delhi NCR

Apart from the Haryana school timings revision, the Gurugram administration has suspended classes from nursery to fifth until further notice. The authorities have decided the closure of schools to protect school children from air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Vikram Singh, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner also instructed school closure from class 1st to 5th from November 7 to 12, 2023. Also, the Delhi government has announced an early winter break November 9 to 19, due to severe air pollution in the city. 

Schools Holiday List 2023 Across States/Cities Due to Air Pollution

Check out the breaking news about school closure here:

State/City 

Class

Date

Gurugram

Nursery to Class 5

Until further notice

Faridabad 

Class 1 to 5

November 7 to 12, 2023

Delhi

All Classes

November 9 to 19

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools Closed In Madurai Due to Heavy Rainfall
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023