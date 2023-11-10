Haryana School Timing Revises As Winter Nears; Check Details Here

Haryana School Timings: The Directorate of Education, Haryana has changed the school timings from November 15, 2023, onwards. According to the revised schedule, all single-shift schools across the state shall run between 9.30 AM and 3.30 PM.

Whereas, for double shift schools, the 1st shift schools will run between 7.55 AM and 12.30 PM, and the second shift will run between 12.40 PM and 5.15 PM. All schools in the state have to follow the revised timings starting from November 15. Parents and students can get in touch with school authorities regarding revised Haryana school timings.

Education Department penned a letter to the District Fundamental and District Education Officers directing them to roll out the new Haryana School Timings. Previously, the schools were closed in various districts due to increased pollution and a very low air quality index.

Schools Closed Due to Alarming Pollution in Delhi NCR

Apart from the Haryana school timings revision, the Gurugram administration has suspended classes from nursery to fifth until further notice. The authorities have decided the closure of schools to protect school children from air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Vikram Singh, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner also instructed school closure from class 1st to 5th from November 7 to 12, 2023. Also, the Delhi government has announced an early winter break November 9 to 19, due to severe air pollution in the city.

Schools Holiday List 2023 Across States/Cities Due to Air Pollution

Check out the breaking news about school closure here:

State/City Class Date Gurugram Nursery to Class 5 Until further notice Faridabad Class 1 to 5 November 7 to 12, 2023 Delhi All Classes November 9 to 19

