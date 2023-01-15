    SEED 2023: Exam Today, Check Important Details Here

    SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will be conducting the SEED 2023 examination today , January 15, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm in online mode. Students can download the SEED Admit Card 2023 from the official website - sid.edu.in. Check complete details here

    SEED 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will conduct the SEED 2023 exam today, January 15, 2023. The SEED 2023 will be held in online Computer Based Tes (CBT) mode in various test centres across India. Candidates who are appearing for the SEED 2023 to get admission into the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme at the Symbiosis Institute of Design are required to download the SEED 2023 admit card from the official website- sid.edu.in.

    As per the recent updates, the SEED 2023 will be conducted between 11 am and 4 pm. However, the SEED 2023 Admit card contains the necessary details including the exam timings, reporting timing, and other important guidelines. 

    SEED 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link

    SEED 2023 Exam Day Instructions 

    Candidates should go through the below-given instructions before appearing for the SEED 2023 entrance exam. 

    • Candidates must reach the exam centre before the time
    • Candidates should check exam centre details thoroughly on SEED 2023 admit card
    • Students are advised to not carry any prohibited items such as electronic devices at the examination centre

    SEED 2023 Exam Pattern

    As per the recent updates, the SEED 2023 entrance exam will have a total of 60 questions with a duration of 60 minutes. However, the B.Des entrance exam will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (M.C.Q), image-based and comprehension-based questions, fill-in-the-blanks, and match-the-columns questions. 

    Moreover, the SEED 2023 will contain a variety of questions related to observational, visual-sensitivity, perpetual, reasoning abilities, basic knowledge, problem-solving, basic knowledge of science and mathematics, art, culture, design, and environment. 

    How to Download the SEED Admit Card 2023?

    Candidates who are eligible and already registered for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 can download the hall ticket by filling in their B.Des ID and Password. Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the SEED Admit Card 2023.

    Step 1: Visit SID's official website - sid.edu.in.

    Step 2: Click on the Download SEED 2023 Admit Card tab visible on the screen

    Step 3: Now, fill the login details in the application form

    Step 4: Click on the submit

    Step 5: The SEED 2023 Hall Ticket will visible on the screen

    Step 6: Now, Download the SEED 2023 Admit Card 

    Step 7: Take a printout for reference 

