SEED 2024 Registrations Begin Today, Apply Until November 20

SEED 2024 Registration: The Symbiosis Institute of Design will open the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 registration window today, August 17, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can visit the official website of the institute to register and apply. Based on the schedule given, the SEED 2024 application process will close on November 20, 2023. Eligible candidates can visit the official website for further updates on the SEED entrance exam.

SEED 2024 entrance exam is conducted for admission to the B.Design programme offered at the institute. Candidates who have cleared their class 12 exams with a minimum of 50% are eligible to apply for the entrance. Candidates must make sure that they check through the complete eligibility criteria carefully before submitting their applications.

The SEED 2024 entrance registration window will be available on the official website - sid.edu.in. Eligible candidates can also click on the link provided below to register for the entrance test. Candidates must note that the link will be made available on this page as soon as the registration window opens.

SEED 2024 Registration - Link to be Available Soon

SEED 2024 Schedule

Particulars Date Online registration begins August 17, 2023 Last date for online registration and payment November 20, 2023 SEED admit card 2024 To be announced SEED entrance exam To be announced SEED exam result To be announced

How to Register for SEED 2024

The SEED 2024 entrance exam registration and the application window are available in online mode. Interested candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the SEED entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Symbiosis Institute of Design

Step 2: Click on the admission 2024 link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the details

Step 4: Fill out the registration and log in to submit the application

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

SEED 2024 Application Fee

When applying for the SEED entrance exam, candidates are required to submit the application fee online. According to the details provided, candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1700/- while the fee per programme is Rs. 1000/-

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling registration 2023 for round 2 from tomorrow, apply for PG Medical admission at mcc.nic.in