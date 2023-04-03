SEED Admit Card 2023 Released for PRPI Round, Get Direct Link Here

SEED Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the admit card for Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI). The authorities have released the candidates who have booked their slots. Candidates who have been selected for the PRPI round can download the admit card on the official website i.e. sid.edu.in

They will have to enter their email ID and password to access the admit card. Candidates must download the SEED Admit Card 2023 before the last date i.e. April 20, 2023. The PRPI round will be conducted from April 15 to 20, 2023 in online mode. Candidates can check out the entire SEED 2023 PRPI Schedule here

SEED 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates PRPI Admit Card April 3 to 20, 2023 Portfolio & PRPI Task Upload April 11 to 19, 2023 Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) (Online) April 15 to 20, 2023 Declaration of First Merit List May 2, 2023, Period for fees payment and online registration for the programme for the First Merit List Candidates May 2 to 11, 2023 Commencement of the Programme July 2023 (Tentative)

SEED 2023 PRPI Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download SEED Admit Card 2023?

Shortlisted candidates can download the SEED Admit Card 2023 for the PRPI round on the official website. Check out the steps to download the hall ticket here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sid.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Download Admit card for PRPI Round

Step 3: Now, enter the login ID and password

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

