SNAP 2022 Test 3 To Be Held Tomorrow, Download Admit Card at snaptest.org, Check Guidelines Here

SNAP Test 3 (Tomorrow): As per schedule, the Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) test 3 tomorrow - December 23. The entrance exam will be held from 2 to 3 PM in computer-based mode. To appear for the SNAP Test 3, candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre. Without SNAP admit card 2022, they will be not allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

Along with the dates, the officials have also released the SNAP exam day guidelines for Test 3. As per the guidelines, the candidates are required to report to the assigned SNAP test centre mentioned in their admit card before the commencement of exam. If a candidate fails to follow the SNAP exam day guidelines 2022, then their candidature might be cancelled.

SNAP Admit Card 2022 for Test 3 - Direct Link (Available Now)

List of Documents To Carry For SNAP 2022

While going for SNAP entrance exam 2022, candidates must carry all the specified documents along with one valid identity card. The SNAP admit card for test 3 carries all important details like - application number, candidate's name, exam date, venue, time etc. Check list of ID card and other documents that have to be carried while going for SNAP 2022 -

SNAP Admit Card

Any one of the government photo IDs - (original, valid and non-expired), PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, aadhaar card (with photograph)

One passport size photograph

PwD certificate (if specified)

SNAP 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach at least an hour before the commencement of SNAP test 3.

They must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distancing, among others.

Also, a recent passport photograph also has to be brought to the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the exam centre - Mobile Phones, Calculators, Watches, Stationery items, Wallets and Goggles.

They are not allowed to wear jewellery or carry any metal objects inside the exam centre.

Eatables, snacks, tea, coffee, cold drinks, or water (loose or packed) are not allowed in the examination hall.

