SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 Released for January Semester Exam, Download SWAYAM Hall Ticket at swayam.nta.ac.in

SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 Released: NTA has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming January Semester Examination. According to the latest update shared by the exam authority, SWAYAM exam hall tickets have been released for all the candidates who have successfully registered for the courses offered via the platform. Candidates and access and download SWAYAM January Exam 2022 Hall Tickets online by visiting official website - swayam.nta.ac.in. To make the process of downloading SWAYAM Admit Card 2022, a direct link for the same has also been provided below:

Download SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SWAYAM January Session Exam 2022 Date

As per the details shared by the exam authority, the SWAYAM January Session Exam is scheduled to be held by end of August 2022. The schedule released by NTA has confirmed that the SWAYAM 2022 Exam will be held from 29th to 30th August 2022. The exam will be held across 94 cities across India in online or virtual mode. With an aim to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, NTA will be holding the test in two shifts i.e., morning shift - 9AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

How to download SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 for January Semester Exam?

To ensure quick and easy availability of the SWAYAM January 2022 Exam, NTA has published the same online on the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, candidates need to locate and click on the link for Download Admit Card. Then you will be redirected to a new page with input fields for Email / Application No and Date of Birth. Upon entering and submitting these details, SWAYAM January Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket on your device as a softcopy and save it on your system. Alternatively, take a printout of the same for future reference. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to verify all the details provided on it including personal and exam-related information.

