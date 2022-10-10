Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List Releases For Round 1, Check at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (TN NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 result 2022. Candidates can check Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 seat allotment list for government quota at tnmedicalselection.net.

Only those candidates who registered for the TN NEET PG counselling have been allotted colleges in round 1. Tamil Nadu NEET PG seat allotted seats have been released based on the choices filled by candidates and their ranks in the Tamil Nadu PG medical counselling state merit list.

TN NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment List - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List?

All the Tamil Nadu domicile with a permanent or provisional registration certificate from a medical council and have registered for the TN NEET PG 2022 counselling can check the seat allotment list PDF on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. On the homepage, click on the - PG courses and then PG medical tab. Now, go for - Government quota - Click here to download allotment order for round-1 online counselling of PG degree, diploma courses.

A new login window will appear on the screen. Candidates will have to enter their - Login Id / Email Id / Application. No. and password. The

Tamil Nadu PG 2022 allotment list pdf will be displayed on the screen. Also, candidates must save it for future reference.

What details will be mentioned on Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List?

As per the available information, the TN NEET PG seat allotment list will include name of the candidate, application registration number, community, total marks, rank and allotted college. Candidates whose names are there in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment list need to pay the tuition fees. They will have to download the provisional allotment order and report to the allotted institution before 12th October 2022.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List Notice

The authorities released an official notice stating - “It is for information that the candidates can resign their seats of Round I counselling within the stipulated date and time/cutoff date of Round I i.e., 12-10-2022 up to 5.00 PM, after which they will be considered as part of Round II and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round II Counselling.”