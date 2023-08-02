Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised; Check Dates Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research, DMER Chennai has revised the TN NEET counselling schedule for round 1. Candidates who are going to participate in the seat allotment process can check out the new dates on the official website: tnmedicalselection.net. They will be granted admission to MBBS/BDS courses via counselling.

Candidates who wish to take admission in Tamil Nadu Government Medical/ Dental Colleges, ESIC Medical College, K.K. Nagar, Chennai, Government & Management Quota (incl. NRI) seats in Self Financing Medical/ Dental Colleges, State Private Universities, Christian Medical College, Vellore and Wards of IRT Candidates can check out the Tamil Nadu NEET 2023 counselling schedule.

The DMER Chennai has published the TN NEET provisional list of applicants allocated for PwD candidates, children of ex-servicemen, and eminent sports persons. Candidates can access the direct link to the printable PDF of the college-specific seat allocation list below by clicking on it:

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Click Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check out the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling mandatory events below:

Events Dates Registration/ Payment and Choice Filling & Locking Ends August 3, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 4 to 5, 2023 Seat Allotment result August 6, 2023 Downloading of Provisional Allotment Letter August 7 to 11, 2023 till 5.00 PM Last Date of Joining August 11, 2023, till 5.00 PM

Candidates who are participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses have to remit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- for the government quota and Rs.1000/- for the management quota.

