Tamil Nadu Rain Schools Closed In Nilgiri District Today, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Today: Schools in certain districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today, November 2023 due to heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu has been receiving heavy rainfall for over a week. According to reports, continuous showers have caused waterlogging issues at various places, and considering this, a school holiday has been announced in areas like Coonoor and Kotagiri. Both government and private schools will remain closed today. It must be noted that updates regarding the schools closing in the state capital Chennai, Puducherry, and other regions are yet awaited.

Nilgiri District Collector M Aruna has announced that due to the heavy rainfall received in the region, a holiday has been declared for all government and private schools in Coonoor and Kotagiri. Nagai and Mayiladuthurai district collectors on the other hand have reportedly stated that the school principals can make a decision on closing the schools in the region depending on the situation. Schools are also expected to shift to online mode of classes amidst heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Students are hence advised to keep in touch with their school authorities for updates regarding classes.

The India Meteorological Department on November 23, 2023, warned of a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu likely causing moderate to medium rainfall along with thunder and lightning in Kerala in the next five days. Heavy rainfall is expected for the next 2 to 3 days in Tamil Nadu.

According to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, moderate rain is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions for the next two days. Students and parents are advised to keep regular contact with their school authorities for further updates.

