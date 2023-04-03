TANCET 2023: Answer Key Released at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know How to Download Here

TANCET Answer Key 2023: As per the recent updates, Anna University has issued the answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test examination 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the TANCET 2023 exam can check and download the answer key by entering the required credentials i.e. email id and password from the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

According to the exam schedule, the TANCET exam was conducted on March 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the TANCET 2023 exam to get admission into various MCA and MBA courses can calculate their expected scores with the help of the TANCET answer key. Whereas the examination authority will soon declare the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test result on the basis of the answer key.

How to Download TANCET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who have given the TANCET examination 2023, as well as the CEETA PG 2023 examination, can follow the below-given steps to download the answer key from the website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Anna University- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2023 Answer Key direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. email id and password

Step 4: The TANCET 2023 answer key pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the TANCET Answer key 2023 pdf

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the TANCET 2023 answer key for further reference

How to Calculate the Scores from TANCET 2023 Answer Key?

As per the recent updates, the TANCET exam was conducted for 100 marks comprising 20 questions from section I, 35 questions from section II and 60 questions from section III. Each question carries 1 mark for the correct answer and there will be a negative marking of 1/3 for each incorrect question. Candidates can take reference from the TANCET answer key 2023 and after deducting incorrect answers they can get their expected scores.

