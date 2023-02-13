TANCET 2023 Exam on March 25, Registration Ends in 10 Days, Apply Here

TANCET 2023 Registrations To End on Feb 22: As per the latest updates, Anna University will close the registrations for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) on February 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBA/ MCA courses in Tamil Nadu must apply for TANCET 2023 before the deadline. For registration purposes, they can visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Only registered candidates will be able to appear for the TANET 2023 exam scheduled for March 25, 2023. The authorities will tentatively issue the TANCET 2023 Admit Card on March 11, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry inside.

TANCET 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date Last date to submit TANCET application form February 22, 2023 Issuance of TANCET hall ticket March 11, 2023, TANCET 2023 Exam March 25, 2,023

TANCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TANCET 2023?

TANCET 2023 Registrations will end on February 22, 2023. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for the common entrance test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the TANCET 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

About TANCET Exam

TANCET 2023 Exam is conducted for candidates who seek admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

