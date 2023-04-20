  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TANCET 2023 Scorecard to be Released Today, Get Direct Link Here

TANCET 2023 Scorecard to be Released Today, Get Direct Link Here

TANCET 2023 scorecard will be released on the official website today. Those who have qualified the TANCET 2023 entrance will be able to download the scorecard until May 20, 2023. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 20, 2023 09:33 IST
TANCET 2023 Scorecard Today
TANCET 2023 Scorecard Today

TANCET 2023 Scorecard: Anna University will be releasing the TANCET 2023 scorecard today. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2023 exams can download the scorecard through the link available on the official website of Anna University. The TANCET 2023 results were announced on April 14, 2023.

According to the notification available on the official website, students who have qualified the TANCET 2023 exams will be able to download the scorecard from April 20 to May 20, 2023. To download the scorecard candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given. 

The TANCET 2023 scorecard will be available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. A direct link for candidates to download the TANCET 2023 scorecard will also be available here. 

TANCET 2023 Scorecard (Available Soon)

How to Download TANCET 2023 Scorecard

The scorecard link will be available on the official website of TANCET. To download the scorecard candidates can visit the official website and enter their login credentials. Follow the steps given below to download the TANCET 2023 scorecard online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the email id and password

Step 4:The TANCET 2023 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further admission purposes

Details Mentioned on TANCET Scorecard 2023

The TANCET scorecard will contain the candidate details and the marks and ranks secured by the students in the entrance exam. Students can submit the scorecard for further admission at the institutions. In case of any errors in the details given on the scorecard, students are advised to contact the authorities immediately.

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll number
  • Registration details
  • Name of Examination
  • Subjects appeared
  • Marks secured
  • Minimum marks required
  • Rank secured
  • Qualifying status

Also Read: TANCET 2023 Results Out, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023