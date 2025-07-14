Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TANCET Rank List 2025 Out at at tn-mbamca.com; Direct link PDF Here

TANCET rank list 2025 for MBA, MCA programmes is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for TANCET Exams can download the rank list PDF through the link given on the official website.

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 12:04 IST
TANCET Rank List 2025 Out for MBA, MCA programmes
TANCET Rank List 2025 : Anna University has issued the TANCET 2025 rank list for MBA, MCA programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the rank list through the link available on the official website. 

The TANCET 2025 rank list has been released as a PDF document for the MBA and MCA programmes. Students can download the rank list PDF through the link available on the TANCET 2025 MBA, MCA Admission section. 

TANCET 2025 MBA, MCA Rank List is available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. Students can also click on the direct link given below to download the rank list

TANCET 2025 MBA Rank List - Click Here

TANCET 2025 MCA Rank List - Click Here

How to Download TANCET 2025 Rank List

The TANCET 2025 rank list for MBA, MCA programmes is now available on the official website. Students who have applied can follow the steps provided below to download the rank list

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET 2025

Step 2: Click on the MBA/ MCA Admission section

Step 3: Under Rank List the MBA, MCA Rank list will be given

Step 4: Download the rank list for further reference

Details Mentioned on TANCET Rank List 2025

The TANCET 2025 rank list include the following details

  • Application number
  • Name of candidate
  • Gender
  • Date of Birth
  • TANCET rank
  • Category
  • Category rank

Also Read: TANUVAS Rank List 2025: Download Provisional List Today at adm.tanuvas.ac.in, Active Link Available Soon

 

