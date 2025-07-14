TANCET Rank List 2025 Out at at tn-mbamca.com; Direct link PDF Here

TANCET Rank List 2025 : Anna University has issued the TANCET 2025 rank list for MBA, MCA programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the rank list through the link available on the official website.
The TANCET 2025 rank list has been released as a PDF document for the MBA and MCA programmes. Students can download the rank list PDF through the link available on the TANCET 2025 MBA, MCA Admission section.
TANCET 2025 MBA, MCA Rank List is available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. Students can also click on the direct link given below to download the rank list
TANCET 2025 MBA Rank List - Click Here
TANCET 2025 MCA Rank List - Click Here
How to Download TANCET 2025 Rank List
The TANCET 2025 rank list for MBA, MCA programmes is now available on the official website. Students who have applied can follow the steps provided below to download the rank list
Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET 2025
Step 2: Click on the MBA/ MCA Admission section
Step 3: Under Rank List the MBA, MCA Rank list will be given
Step 4: Download the rank list for further reference
Details Mentioned on TANCET Rank List 2025
The TANCET 2025 rank list include the following details
- Application number
- Name of candidate
- Gender
- Date of Birth
- TANCET rank
- Category
- Category rank
