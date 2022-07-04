TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results Likely to be Declared This Week at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: The long wait for TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 is likely to end soon. As per the latest update, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce Tripura Board Results for Class 10 and Class 12 students this week. An exact date for the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 and Tripura HS Result 2022 is yet to be notified by the board. While student wait for the TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 date, one thing that is confirmed is where Tripura Board Results 2022 will be made available. TBSE will declare the Tripura 10th Result 2022 and TBSE 12th Result 2022 online on its official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2022 Date

As reported earlier, the Tripura Board has not announced any specific date for the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 and Tripura Board HS Result 2022. However, local media reports coming from the state have hinted that the processing of the Tripura Board Result 2022 is nearing its completion and students should expect the Tripura Madhyamik, HS Result 2022 Date to be announced soon. Tentatively, some report have claimed that Tripura 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared in the 2dn week of July 2022 - most likely by 10th July 2022. However, this information is yet to be corroborated by TBSE Officials.

With speculations and rumours about TBSE Madhyamik and HS Results 2022 doing the rounds on social media platforms, it is important for students to be aware of sources that provide verified and authentic information about TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022.

Check TBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check Tripura 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

70 thousand Students Await TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

As per the statistics shared by Tripura Board TBSE, a total of 70 thousand students are awaiting declaration of TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result 2022. As per the data shared, a total of 43,294 students appeared in the Madhyamik (10th) exam 2022, which was held from 18th April to 6th May 2022. On similar lines, the Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 Exam 2022 which was held from 2nd May to 1st June 2022. saw participation of 28,931 students. All these students will be receiving the TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 soon.

