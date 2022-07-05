    TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Tripura Board 10th Term 2 Result Date, How To Check Direct Link @tripuraresults.nic.in

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 17:53 IST

    TBSE 10th Result 2022 will be Published here Tomorrow

    Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2022
    Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2022
    TBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Term 2 Highlights
    TBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 Date
    How to Download TBSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Term 2 Exam?
    TBSE Term 2 Result for Madhyamik Students - Result Window and Checking Procedure
    What details will be provided in TBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Results?

    TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to soon announce the Tripura Board 10th result for term 2 in online mode. Students can check their TBSE 10th result 2022 at tripuraresults.nic.in. Also, a direct link will be provided here on this page for the students. To check the Tripura Board 10th result 2022 for term 2, students will have to enter TBSE roll numbers in the given fields.

    Apart from the official website, the TBSE Class 10 result 2022 will also be available through SMS. They are advised to follow the steps provided here to check the results. This year, the Tripura board conducted the exams in two terms. The first term exam result has been released already on 28th February at 12:30 pm.

    TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Term 2 Highlights

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

    Exam

    Class 10th

    Exam level

    National school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Term

    Term 2

    Session

    2021-2022

    Result websites

    tripuraresults.nic.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    TBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 Date

    The  TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 result will be announced in online mode. So here, we have provided the tentative Tripura board 10th Result 2022 date for term 2 exams. Students can check these dates and keep track of all the important events related to the TBSE exam result 2022.

    Events

    Date

    TBSE 10th Board Exam (Term 2)

    18th April to 6th May 2022

    TBSE 10th Term 2 Result

    June 2022 (Tentative)

    How to Download TBSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Term 2 Exam?

    Students can check class Madhyamik term 2 result 2022 TBSE  in online mode. Earlier, the term 1 class 10th result was released in online mode. This time too, the 10th result will be available on the official website. To help them in checking their TBSE 10th term 2 result, here we have provided the detailed step-by-step process for the same -

    Step 1 - Go to the official website of TBSE - tripuraresults.nic.in.

    Step 2 - Now, click on TBSE Term 2 result for 10th tab.

    Step 3 - The TBSE 10th result 2022 window will open in the new tab.

    Step 4 - Enter board roll number and other asked details in the space provided.

    Step 5 - Re-check all the details and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

    Step 6 - The TBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 7 - Download and save it for future references.

    TBSE Term 2 Result for Madhyamik Students - Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Here, students can check the sample image of TBSE term 2 result checking procedure for class 10th. They can check the images below -

    Step 1 - Go to the official website of TBSE - tripuraresults.nic.in and this window will appear on the screen.

    TBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Results

    Step 2 - Now click on TBSE Term 2 Result (once available), the login window will appear on the screen.

    TBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Results

    Step 3 - Enter the required login credentials and click on the submit button.

    What details will be provided in TBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Results?

    As per the last year's details, the TBSE 10th exam result for term 2 is expected to include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of Tripura board Madhyamik result 2022 will contain the following details -

    • Board name
    • Student's class
    • Name of Student
    • Roll Number
    • Category of the student’
    • Mother’s Name
    • Father’s Name
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject
    • Theory Marks
    • Practical Marks
    • Total Marks

    TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 - Grading System

    Grade

    Grade Scale

    Performance Indicator

    AA

    90-100

    Outstanding

    A+

    80-89

    Excellent

    A

    60-79

    Very Good

    B+

    50-59

    Good

    B

    36-49

    Satisfactory

    C

    30-35

    Marginal

    D

    Below 30

    Unsuccessful

    TBSE Class 10 Result Statistics

    Along with the TBSE Madhyamik result 2022 for Term 2, the board is also expected to release the statistics. In 2021, 39,987 students registered out of which the total pass percentage was 80.62%. They can go through the table provided below to know the TBSE Madhyamik result statistics of the past few years -

     Years

    No. of students

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    39,987

    -

    -

    80.62%

    2020

    48,994

    -

    -

    69.49%

    2019

    33,583

    61.08

    68.53

    64.6

    2018

    49,000

    56.47

    62.87

    59.59

    2017

    49,375

    57.75

    60.84

    67.3

    2016

    45,535

    49.56

    52.43

    66.14

     What After TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 Result 2022?

    After the announcement of the TBSE class 10th term 2 result, students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their school. Students applying for the admissions can download the mark sheets through the link available on the website. The original mark sheets of the students will be issued to the students shortly after the examination results are declared. Further, students will be able to apply for any stream of their choice in class 11th - Science, Commerce and Arts. The admission to class 11 arts, science and commerce streams will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students in the class 10 examinations and the cutoff marks set by the schools.  In case students are not satisfied with their Tripura Board 10th result term 2, they can apply for revaluation or sit for compartmental exams. 

    Tripura Board Madhyamik Result Re-evaluation and Rechecking

    The Tripura Board Madhyamik board class 10 rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted for the students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked and evaluated for totalling mistakes and checking the answers.  The applications for the Tripura Board class 10 rechecking and revaluation process will be provided on the official website of the board after the results are declared on the official website.

    Students will be able to apply for the Tripur Board rechecking and revaluation process by submitting the application form and fee. Any changes in the marks after the Tripura Board rechecking and revaluation is conducted will be updated on the marksheets of the students which will be available for download on the website of the board.

    Tripura Board Madhyamik Result Supplementary Examination

    The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will be conducting supplementary education for the students who were unable to qualify for the examinations on the first attempt.  The supplementary examinations are conducted for the students a month from the declaration of the Tripura Board class 10 examinations. Students appearing for the supplementary examinations are required to submit the online applications which will be available on the official website of the board. The results of the supplementary examinations will be published on the official website of the board soon so that the students who qualify the exams will be able to apply for the admission procedures in the same academic year itself.

    Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2022 Topper’s List

    Tripura Board will release the TBSE 10th topper’s list after the declaration of the result. Last year, the board prepared the Tripura board result 2022 on the basis of an internal assessment of the students. Hence, no topper list was released. However, this year, the toppers list will be released, till then students can check the list of toppers of 2020 -

     Rank

    Student’s name

    Percentage

    1st

    Dipayab Debnath

    97.60%

    2nd

    Trishasree Dewan

    97.4

    2nd

    Abhiraj Pau

    97.4

    About Tripura Board of School Education

    Tripura Board of Secondary Education was formed in 1973 under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act. Along with conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations the board also selects the textbooks which will be followed by the students of the board. The Tripura Board Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Exam are conducted annually by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education across the different exam centres designated by the board. Tripura Board of Secondary Education has under it government and private schools and government-affiliated schools following the state board syllabus.

    Read more

    FAQ

    When is the Tripura Board class 10 Examination results expected to be declared?

    The Tripura Board Class 10 exam results are expected to be declared on the official website of the board by July 2021.

    How to check the Tripura Board class 1-0 Examination results?

    To check the Tripura Board class 10 exam results, students are required to click on the result link provided on the official website and enter the login details in the result link given.

    Will the original certificates be issued by the Tripura Board?

    The Tripura Board Madhyamik examination certificates will be released by the board officials through the schools.

    When will the board conduct the supplementary examination for the Madhyamik exam?

    Tripura Board will be conducting the supplementary examination for the Madhyamik students tentatively within a month from the release of the class 10 board examination results. The details will be updated here soon.