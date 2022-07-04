The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be announcing the TBSE Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website of the board soon. The Tripura Board Results 2022 will be announced by the officials of the board. Students who have taken the examinations will be able to check the TBSE 12th Results for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Tripura Board conducted the TBSE 12th Examinations for the students in April-May 2022. The exams were conducted by the board in two terms. Term 1 of the exams were conducted in December 2021 while the Term 2 of the exams were conducted in April 2022. The results of the Term 1 exams were also announced in February 2022.

Tripura Board 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the TBSE 12th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be available here. The link will be activated as and when the results are announced on the official website.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Result 2022 – Declaration Date

State Exam Name Exam Date (2022) Exam Result Date* Tripura Tripura Board Madhyamik Exam April 18 to May 6, 2022 July 2022 Tripura HS +2 Board Exam May 2 to June 1, 2022 July 2022 Tripura 12th Science May 2 to June 1, 2022 July 2022 Tripura 12th Commerce May 2 to June 1, 2022 July 2022 Tripura 12th Arts May 2 to June 1, 2022 July 2022

Where to Check Tripura Board Higher Secondary Result 2022?

Steps to check the Tripura Board Higher Secondary Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the website of Tripura Board or tripura12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link provided

Step 3: Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download Tripura Board Higher Secondary Exam Result 2022

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Result 2022 – Previous Year Analysis

The Tripura Board class 12 examination results will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Examinations. The board officials will also be releasing the complete analysis of the examination results along with the list of toppers and the overall pass percentage. Those who have appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 exams for the Arts, Science and commerce streams can visit the official website of the board to check the results and analysis. Candidates can check the Tripura Board class 12 analysis from the previous year here.

Tripura Board class 12 Exam Analysis 2022

According to the numbers provided, the total number of students who appeared for the Tripura Board class 12 exams was 26,400. The overall pass percent for the class 12 examinations was 80.80%. Stream wise, commerce stream recorded a pass percentage of 78.56, while the pass percentage for the arts stream and Science streams was 79.52 89.85.

What after Tripura Board Result 2022?

After the Tripura Board class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream examination results 2022 are declared on the official website, the students who have qualified the examinations will be able to apply for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the universities.

To apply for the admissions, students are required to download the mark sheets which will be considered as provisional until the original marksheets are issued by the board officials. The admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students and the cutoff marks set by the universities.

Tripura Board Exam Result 2022 – Previous year Toppers

Along with the examination results, the Tripura Board officials will also be announcing the class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream toppers. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the toppers list as per the streams.

Tripura Board class 12 toppers 2022

Science stream toppers

According to the data provided in 2019 approximately 17 students secured the top 10 ranks for the Tripura Board Science stream examinations. The toppers include Ruchika Sarkar securing 473 marks followed by Deepjoy Rudra Sarma with 472 marks and Angkita Baidya securing the third rank with 469 marks.

Arts stream toppers

In 2019, 11 students scored the top ranks in the Tripura Board class 12 Arts stream. The toppers include Bipasha Chakraborty with 482 marks securing the first rank followed by Raj Bir Datta with 471 marks and Payel Debnath with 467 marks.

Tripura Board Class 12 Commerce stream

A Total 11 students bagged top ten positions in the Tripura board class 12 examinations. The top rank was secured by Swarupa Banik in the Commerce stream with 455 marks followed by Ankita Paul with 446 marks and Sabita Paul with 440 securing the third rank.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Result 2022: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

Tripura Board officials will be conducting a Class 12 Rechecking and revaluation process for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 exams for the arts, science and commerce streams can visit the official website of the board to apply for the rechecking and revaluation process.

The Tripura Board class 12 Rechecking and revaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for totalling or evaluation mistakes. The changes in the marks after the rechecking and the re-evaluation process will be updated in the marksheets of the students which will be available for download on the official website of the board.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Result 2022 – Supplementary Examination

The Supplementary examinations of Tripura Board class 12 exams for the Science Commerce and Arts streams will be conducted by the board officials after the examination results are declared on the official website.

The students who failed to qualify the exams in the first attempt will be eligible to apply for the Supplementary examinations which will be conducted a month after the examination results are declared on the official website. The students will be able to improve their scores by appearing for the supplementary examinations.

About Tripura Board of School Education

The Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations are conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education annually. The board along with conducting the examinations for the students from its Government, Private and Government affiliated schools also decides on the texts and syllabus to be followed by the students of the board.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education came into effect in 1973 under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act of the Parliament. The board examinations are conducted by the board across the different schools which are designated as examination centres for the examinations for the students of both the boards.