Telangana 1st Year Inter Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Check TS Inter 1st Year Supply Results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana 1st Year Inter Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): TSBIE has announced the Telangana Inter 1st Year Supplementary result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the TS 1st year marks memo 2022 by using their hall ticket number, date of birth and other credentials. They can check their TS Inter 1st Year Supply results 2022 at the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The students who could not clear the inter board exams were given an additional opportunity to appear in the TS 1st year supplementary exams. TS Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary examinations, TS IPASE exams 2022 were held from 1st to 10th August 2022 for both first and second year students and now the results of both exams are declared.

How To Check Telangana 1st Year Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

To check and download the TS 1st year supply results, students will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Telangana 1st Year Inter Supplementary Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of the Telangana Board - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - TS 1st year supply Result link.

3rd Step - A new login will appear on the screen, select TS Inter 1st option.

4th Step - Enter hall ticket number to check IPASE Supplementary Results 2022.

5th Step - TS Inter 1st year supply marks memo will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a printout for future reference.

Telangana 1st Year Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Statistics

In the General category, out of 2,20, 456 candidates, 1,49,285 students have cleared the TS supplementary exam while under the Vocational category 18,955 candidates wrote the exams but 10,858 students were qualified. The total pass percentage under General and Vocational is 67.72% and 57.28% respectively.

About 9 lakhs students appeared for Intermediate exams. First-year intermediate exams were conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from 6th to 23rd May 2022 while the 2nd year exams were held from 7th to 24th May 2022.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE Candidate Response Sheets To Release Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in