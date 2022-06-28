    Telangana Inter Result 2022 (Announced): Get Manabadi 1st, 2nd Intermediate Result Pass Percentage Here

    Telangana Inter Result 2022 (Announced): TSBIE has declared the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2022 today at results.cgg.gov.in. Check TS inter results statistics here 

    Updated: Jun 28, 2022 12:17 IST
    Telangana Inter Result 2022
    Telangana Inter Result 2022

    Telangana Inter Result 2022, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2022. Students will be abke to check the Telangana inter result on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this, the TSBIE inter result 2022 can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. 

    As per the updates, the TS 1st year overall pass percentage is 63.32% and TS 2nd year overall pass percentage is 67.16%. As per the details shared by Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. A total of 4.64 Lakh students are waiting for TS 1st Year Inter result 2022 whereas 4.39 lakh students have appeared for the 2nd year exam. 

    Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Telangana Inter Result 2022 for 2nd Year - Statistics 

    Overview 

    Total Numbers

    Number of students pass 

    295949

    Number of students with A grade

    1,59,422

    Number of students with B Grade

    82,481

    Number of girls appeared

    2,16,389

    Number of girls passed

    1,64,172 

    Number of boys pass attended the exam

    2,19,981

    Number of boys passed

    1,32,773 

    Pass Percentage in Telangana Inter Result 2022 for 2nd Year

    Overview 

    Pass Percentage

    Overall pass percentage

    67.16%

    Girls pass percentage

    75.86%

    Overall pass percentage of boys

    60%

    Telangana Inter Result 2022 for 1st Year - Statistics 

    Overview

    Numbers

    Total Number of students appeared

    442895

    Total Number of students pass

    297458 

    Number of General stream students appeared

    398349

    Number of Vocational stream students appeared

    44546

    Number of Boys appeared

    223624

    Number of girls appeared

    219271

    Previous Year's Telangana Inter Result Statistics 

    The passing percentage had increased over the previous years. In 2018-19, the pass percentage was 59.37 per cent, which increased to 63.23 per cent in 2019-20. In 2021, the TS inter pass percentage was recorded as 100 per cent as the board exams were cancelled due to COVID. A total of 4,51,585 students were declared passed out of which 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.

