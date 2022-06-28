Telangana Inter Result 2022 (Announced): Get Manabadi 1st, 2nd Intermediate Result Pass Percentage Here

Telangana Inter Result 2022, Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2022. Students will be abke to check the Telangana inter result on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this, the TSBIE inter result 2022 can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in.

As per the updates, the TS 1st year overall pass percentage is 63.32% and TS 2nd year overall pass percentage is 67.16%. As per the details shared by Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. A total of 4.64 Lakh students are waiting for TS 1st Year Inter result 2022 whereas 4.39 lakh students have appeared for the 2nd year exam.

Telangana Inter Result 2022 for 2nd Year - Statistics

Overview Total Numbers Number of students pass 295949 Number of students with A grade 1,59,422 Number of students with B Grade 82,481 Number of girls appeared 2,16,389 Number of girls passed 1,64,172 Number of boys pass attended the exam 2,19,981 Number of boys passed 1,32,773

Pass Percentage in Telangana Inter Result 2022 for 2nd Year

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 67.16% Girls pass percentage 75.86% Overall pass percentage of boys 60%

Telangana Inter Result 2022 for 1st Year - Statistics

Overview Numbers Total Number of students appeared 442895 Total Number of students pass 297458 Number of General stream students appeared 398349 Number of Vocational stream students appeared 44546 Number of Boys appeared 223624 Number of girls appeared 219271

Previous Year's Telangana Inter Result Statistics

The passing percentage had increased over the previous years. In 2018-19, the pass percentage was 59.37 per cent, which increased to 63.23 per cent in 2019-20. In 2021, the TS inter pass percentage was recorded as 100 per cent as the board exams were cancelled due to COVID. A total of 4,51,585 students were declared passed out of which 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.

