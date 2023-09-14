Telangana School Closed Tomorrow for TS TET Exam 2023, Half Day Announced Today

Telangana School Holiday: The Telangana Government has declared a school holiday for tomorrow: September 15, 2023. Apart from this, a half-day is announced today for educational; institutions that will serve as exam centres for the TS TET 2023 exam scheduled tomorrow: September 15.

TS TET 2023 Exam will be conducted on Friday for two papers - Paper 1 Exam from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. Over 2.63 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the exam this year.

Students and teachers are advised to keep in mind the one-and-a-half day Telangana school holiday announced for the centres where the TS TET Exam is scheduled. Parents can get in touch with the authorities regarding Telangana school closure.

Education Dept. Orders Telangana School Holiday

The education department has ordered a Telangana school holiday tomorrow. They have also done all the preparations for the TS TET 2023 exams. Candidates going to appear in the exams must keep in mind the instructions issued to them. All candidates must carry their hall tickets to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry inside.

TS TET 2023 Exam

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of discrepancies in the father's name, mother's name, gender, disability, date of birth, etc., kindly contact the concerned authorities.

TS TET 2023 notification was released on August 1, 2023. The application process was held between August 2, 2023, and August 16, 2023.

UP Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall

Apart from the Telangana school holiday, UP District administrators took a call to announce a holiday on September 13, 2023, in view of incessant rains. Barabanki and Gonda are the two cities that have been adversely affected by the rain.

As per the media reports, the rain has claimed 28 lives till now. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding the UP School Holiday news.

Also Read: School Holidays in September 2023: Schools to Remain Shut due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad; List Here