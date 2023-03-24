Telangana TOSS Exam 2023: Inter, SSC Datesheet Released, Check Dates Here

TOSS Inter, SSC Exam Datesheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued the TOSS Intermediate and SSC exam schedule 2023 for classes 10, 12 in online mode. Interested students who are appearing for the TOSS Exams 2023 can check and download the exam schedule from the official website- telanganaopenschool.org

According to the official schedule, the TOSS exams for classes 10 and 12 will start from April 25, 2023. Whereas the practical exams for General and Vocational subjects of Intermediate (TOSS) will be conducted from May 12 to May 19, 2023.

TOSS Inter, SSC Exam Timings

As per the official schedule, the TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam 2023 will be conducted in two sessions i.e. Forenoon session starting from 9 am to 12 pm and the Afternoon session starting from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students are advised to go through all the important information available on the website before appearing for the TOSS SSC and Intermediate examinations 2023.

TOSS Intermediate, SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet

Students can check the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) Intermediate and SSC exam 2023 datesheet in the table given below.

Exam Dates Intermediate SSC Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 pm) Afternoon Session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm) Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 pm) Afternoon Session (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm) April 25, 2023 Telugu, Urdu, Arabic Hindi Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil Psychology April 26, 2023 English Mass Communication English Business Studies April 27, 2023 Political Science, Chemistry Painting Urdu Hindi April 28, 2023 History, Physics Psychology Mathematics Economics May 1, 2023 Commerce, Business Studies Sociology Science and Technology Home Science May 2, 2023 Biology, Economics Accountancy Social Studies All Vocational Subject (Theory) May 3, 2023 Mathematics Home Science Indian Culture and Heritage All Vocational Subjects (Practical) May 4, 2023 Geography All Vocational Subjects (Theory)

