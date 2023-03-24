  1. Home
Telangana TOSS Exam 2023: Inter, SSC Datesheet Released, Check Dates Here

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued the TOSS Intermediate and SSC datesheet 2023 for classes 10, 12 in online mode. Interested students can check and download the exam schedule from the official website- telanganaopenschool.org. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 15:12 IST
TOSS Inter, SSC Exam Datesheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has issued the TOSS Intermediate and SSC exam schedule 2023 for classes 10, 12 in online mode. Interested students who are appearing for the TOSS Exams 2023 can check and download the exam schedule from the official website- telanganaopenschool.org

According to the official schedule, the TOSS exams for classes 10 and 12 will start from April 25, 2023. Whereas the practical exams for General and Vocational subjects of Intermediate (TOSS) will be conducted from May 12 to May 19, 2023.

TOSS Inter, SSC Exam Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

TOSS Inter, SSC Exam Timings

As per the official schedule, the TOSS SSC and Intermediate exam 2023 will be conducted in two sessions i.e. Forenoon session starting from 9 am to 12 pm and the Afternoon session starting from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students are advised to go through all the important information available on the website before appearing for the TOSS SSC and Intermediate examinations 2023.

TOSS Intermediate, SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet 

Students can check the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) Intermediate and SSC exam 2023 datesheet in the table given below.

Exam Dates

Intermediate 

SSC

Forenoon Session 

(9 am to 12 pm)

Afternoon Session

(2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)

Forenoon Session 

(9 am to 12 pm)

Afternoon Session

(2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)

April 25, 2023

Telugu, Urdu, Arabic

Hindi

Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil

Psychology

April 26, 2023

English

Mass Communication

English

Business Studies

April 27, 2023

Political Science, Chemistry

Painting

Urdu

Hindi

April 28, 2023

History, Physics

Psychology

Mathematics

Economics

May 1, 2023

Commerce, Business Studies

Sociology

Science and Technology

Home Science

May 2, 2023

Biology, Economics

Accountancy

Social Studies

All Vocational Subject (Theory)

May 3, 2023

Mathematics

Home Science

Indian Culture and Heritage

All Vocational Subjects (Practical)

May 4, 2023

Geography

All Vocational Subjects (Theory)

    

