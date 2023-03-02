TISSNET 2023 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow at tiss.edu, Know How To Download

TISSNET Answer Key 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences will release the answer key of TISSNET tomorrow on March 3, 2023. Candidates can download the provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key from the official website - tiss.edu. Candidates have to use their login credentials to download their provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key.

The answer key of TISSNET 2023 includes all the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. In case candidates find any discrepancy/error in the provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key, then they can challenge the same till March 8. Also, objections received regarding TISSNET 2023 answer key after the prescribed time will not be entertained.

TISSNET 2023 Dates

Events Dates TISSNET Answer Key March 3, 2023 TISSNET Objection Window March 3, 2023 Last date to raise objections March 8, 2023 by 5 PM

How To Download TISSNET 2023 Answer Key?

The provisional answer key of TISS NET is likely to release in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the TISSNET answer key 2023 by following the below mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TISS - tiss.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - TISSNET - Candidate Portal.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with the required credentials.

4th Step - A pdf will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections in Provisional TISSNET 2023 Answer Key?

The officials have also given the provision to challenge the TISSNET provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections in TISS NET answer key 2023 by logging in with their Application Number and Password. Candidates can review the answer key and write their queries using the - TISS NET Answer key Challenge option given in the online application. The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on March 8, 2023 by 5 PM.

