    TISSNET 2023 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow at tiss.edu, Know How To Download

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023: TISS will release the provisional answer key of TISSNET tomorrow in online mode. Candidates can download the provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key at tiss.edu. Check steps to download here 

    Updated: Mar 2, 2023 19:24 IST
    TISSNET 2023 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow
    TISSNET 2023 Answer Key To Release Tomorrow

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences will release the answer key of TISSNET tomorrow on March 3, 2023. Candidates can download the provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key from the official website - tiss.edu. Candidates have to use their login credentials to download their provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key. 

    The answer key of TISSNET 2023 includes all the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. In case candidates find any discrepancy/error in the provisional TISSNET 2023 answer key, then they can challenge the same till March 8. Also, objections received regarding TISSNET 2023 answer key after the prescribed time will not be entertained. 

    TISSNET 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    TISSNET Answer Key 

    March 3, 2023

    TISSNET Objection Window

    March 3, 2023

    Last date to raise objections

    March 8, 2023 by 5 PM

    How To Download TISSNET 2023 Answer Key? 

    The provisional answer key of TISS NET is likely to release in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the TISSNET answer key 2023 by following the below mentioned steps - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of TISS - tiss.edu.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - TISSNET - Candidate Portal.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, login with the required credentials.
    • 4th Step - A pdf will appear on the screen. 
    • 5th Step - Download and save it for future reference. 

    How To Raise Objections in Provisional TISSNET 2023 Answer Key? 

    The officials have also given the provision to challenge the TISSNET provisional answer key. Candidates can raise objections in TISS NET answer key 2023 by logging in with their Application Number and Password. Candidates can review the answer key and write their queries using the - TISS NET Answer key Challenge option given in the online application. The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on March 8, 2023 by 5 PM.

    Also Read: KCET Application Form 2023 Releases at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply For Karnataka CET 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification