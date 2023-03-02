    KCET Application Form 2023 Releases at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply For Karnataka CET

    KCET 2023: KEA has released the application form for Karnataka CET in online mode. Candidates can fill out the KCET application form 2023 at kea.kar.nic.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Mar 2, 2023 14:23 IST
    KCET 2023: As per the updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the notification and application form for KCET 2023 in online mode. Candidates can apply for KCET at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to fill out the KCET application form is April 5, 2023. However, the last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode is April 7, 2023. 

    As per the schedule, KCET 2023 will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. While the UGCET Kannada Language exam will be held on May 22, 2023. Karnataka CET is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses. 

    KCET Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    KCET 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date to apply for KCET 

    April 5, 2023 (11.59 PM)

    Last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode

    April 7, 2023

    Karnataka CET hall ticket

    May 5, 2023

    KCET

    May 20 and 21, 2023

    KCET Kannada Language Exam

    May 22, 2023

    Submission of original Special Categories Certificates

    May 10 to 16, 2023

    KCET answer key

    May 25, 2023

    KCET objection window

    May 25 to 27, 2023

    KCET result

    June 12, 2023

    Check KCET Notification 2023 PDF - Here

    How To Apply For KCET 2023?

    Candidates who want to apply for the KCET 2023 should have passed the 2nd PUC/class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics compulsory subjects will be eligible to apply. They can go through the steps to know how to fill KCET application form 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, go to Latest Announcement section.
    • 3rd Step - Now, click on UGCET-2023 Online Application.
    • 4th Step - Register by entering all the asked details.
    • 5th Step - Login and fill in the KCET application form, upload the documents.
    • 6th Step - Submit details and pay the KCET application fees.
    • 7th Step - Now, take a printout of the same. 

    The KCET application fee has to be paid in online mode through debit/credit card, net banking, UPI or others. Also, the Karnataka KCET application fee 2023 varies from category to category. Only those who fill and submit KCET form successfully will be issued the admit card. 

