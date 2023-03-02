KCET Application Form 2023 Releases at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply For Karnataka CET

KCET 2023: As per the updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the notification and application form for KCET 2023 in online mode. Candidates can apply for KCET at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to fill out the KCET application form is April 5, 2023. However, the last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode is April 7, 2023.

As per the schedule, KCET 2023 will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. While the UGCET Kannada Language exam will be held on May 22, 2023. Karnataka CET is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

KCET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for KCET April 5, 2023 (11.59 PM) Last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode April 7, 2023 Karnataka CET hall ticket May 5, 2023 KCET May 20 and 21, 2023 KCET Kannada Language Exam May 22, 2023 Submission of original Special Categories Certificates May 10 to 16, 2023 KCET answer key May 25, 2023 KCET objection window May 25 to 27, 2023 KCET result June 12, 2023

How To Apply For KCET 2023?

Candidates who want to apply for the KCET 2023 should have passed the 2nd PUC/class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics compulsory subjects will be eligible to apply. They can go through the steps to know how to fill KCET application form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to Latest Announcement section.

3rd Step - Now, click on UGCET-2023 Online Application.

4th Step - Register by entering all the asked details.

5th Step - Login and fill in the KCET application form, upload the documents.

6th Step - Submit details and pay the KCET application fees.

7th Step - Now, take a printout of the same.

The KCET application fee has to be paid in online mode through debit/credit card, net banking, UPI or others. Also, the Karnataka KCET application fee 2023 varies from category to category. Only those who fill and submit KCET form successfully will be issued the admit card.

