TISSNET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at tiss.edu

TISSNET 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will close the registration window for National Entrance Test (NET) tomorrow-January 28, 2023. Thus, candidates who wish to take admission in the PG courses must apply for TISSNET 2023 on the official website i.e. tiss.edu

According to the Schedule, TISSENT 2023 will be held between January 28 to February 28, 2023. The authorities will release the TISSNET 2023 Admit card on February 16, 2023. However, the authorities still need to release information regarding the declaration of TISSNET Result 2023. Candidates can fill out TISSNET application form 2023 below.

TISSNET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who can Apply for TISSNET 2023?

TISSENET 2023 Registration will end tomorrow-January 28, 2023. Only eligible candidates can apply for the test. They can check the eligibility criteria below

Candidates should have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's Degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent from a recognized university

Candidates who will complete all the requirements of their final year eligible degree (including all examinations and internships, if applicable) by June 13, 2023, are also eligible to apply.

Those who are eligible to apply, but cannot submit the degree certificate and grade/mark sheet at the time of admission are required to submit these latest by August 31, 2023

At the time of applying candidates studying in 3-year degree programmes should have passed in all the subjects for the 1st to 4th semesters and candidates studying in 4-year degree programmes should have passed in all the subjects for the 1st to 6th semester.

How to Apply for TISSNET 2023?

Tata Institute will close the TISSNET 2023 registration on January 28, 2023. Thus, candidates must fill out the TISSNET application form 2023 at tiss.edu. soon. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Register with the required details

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4 : Fill out TISSNET 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit and take a few printouts

TISSNET 2023 Exam

TISSNET is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The exam will be held between 28 January 2023 to 28 February 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm across several centers located in different parts of India. There will be no negative marking in TISSNET 2023 for any programme.

