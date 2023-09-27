  1. Home
TNDALU 3 Year LLB Hons Rank List 2023 Released, Check PDF Here

TNDALU LLB Rank List 2023: TNDALU has issued the cutoff marks for the TNDALU for the 3-year LLB (Hons) programme in online mode. Candidates can check and download the rank list through the official website - tndalu.ac.in. Get the PDF here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 12:57 IST
TNDALU 3 Year LLB Hons Rank List 2023
TNDALU 3 Year LLB Hons Rank List 2023

TNDALU LLB Rank List 2023: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has released the cutoff marks for the TNDALU for the 3-year LLB (Hons) programme for the academic year 2023 in online mode. Candidates who registered for Tamil Nadu LLB admission 2023 can check and download the rank list through the official website - tndalu.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can complete the online document verification process between September 26 and 29, 2023. The officials will release the allotment letter on September 30, 2023, and shortlisted candidates can report or join to their allotted colleges on September 30, 2023.

TNDALU 3-Year LLB Rank List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

TNDALU 3-Year LLB (Hons) Rank List 2023 

Candidates can check the cutoff marks released by the TNDALU University for the 3-Year LLB (Hons) programme in the table below:

Category

Cut-offs (Merit list)

Cut-offs (Wait list)

Open category (OC)

89.000

-

Backward Caste (BC)

86.040

85.077

BC Muslim

86.100

85.182

MBC/DNC

85.640

84.120

SC

83.960

83.200

SC (Arunthathiyar)

82.792

80.627

ST

82.180

78.577

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University 3-Year LLB Hons Rank List 2023

As per the official notice, the provisional selection list is generated on the basis of Data given by the candidates. Any data given by the candidate is found to be incorrect or defective on verification in such case, the selection is liable for rejection. All the information pertaining to the admission process for the eligible candidates shall be communicated through e-mail and by SMS.

