NIOS Admit Card 2023 Released for Classes 10, 12 at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

NIOS Admit Card 2023:  NIOS has issued the admit cards for classes 10, and 12 for theory exams 2023 in online mode. Candidates can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 27, 2023 12:01 IST
NIOS Admit Card 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for classes 10, and 12 for theory exams 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the NIOS public exams 2023 can check and download their NIOS hall ticket theory 2023 through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

In order to download the admit cards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as enrollment number and hall ticket type in the login window. As per the official notice, the NIOS theory exam for secondary and senior secondary courses of October 2023 is scheduled to be held with effect from October 3, 2023, at the identified exam centres in India and Overseas.

The result for the NIOS class 10, 12 October session exam 2023 is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the exam. No inquiries about the actual date of the declaration of the result will be entertained, the officials said. 

NIOS 10, 12 Admit Card Download - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download NIOS hall ticket 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS - sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link that reads, "NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for theory" 

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials and click on the submit button

Step 5: The NIOS exam hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket NIOS and take a printout of it for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

Is NIOS admit card 2023 released?

Yes, NIOS admit cards for classes 10 and 12 has been released online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Is NIOS 12th hall ticket important?

Yes, the NIOS class 12th hall ticket is a mandatory document that needs to be carried by the students at the exam centre on the day of the examination.
