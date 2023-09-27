DU UG Final Special Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment List Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
DU UG Final Special Spot Round 2023: DU will release the seat allocation list for the final special spot round admission for UG programmes today, September 27, 2023. Candidates can download at admission.uod.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 27, 2023 10:20 IST
DU UG Final Special Spot Round 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allotment list for the final special spot round for the DU UG courses today: September 27, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the final special spot round can download their seat allocation status through the official websites -  admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to accept their allocated seats between September 27 and 28, 2023. The colleges/institutions will verify and accept the online applications from September 27 to 28, 2023, till 5 pm. The last date to make the online payment of the admission fees is September 30, 2023, till 5 pm.

DU UG Final Special Spot Round 2023 Seat Allotment List - Direct Link (To be available at 5 pm)

DU UG Final Special Spot Round 2023 Dates 

Candidates who have participated in the Delhi University UG final special spot round 2023 can check the schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Seat allotment list for DU UG final special spot round 

September 27, 2023, at 5 pm

Candidates to accept the allocated seat 

September 27 (from 5 pm) to 28, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Last date for the colleges to verify and approve the online application

September 29, 2023, till 5 pm

Last date of the online fee payment of the admission fees

September 30, 2023, till 5 pm

How to download DU UG Final Special Spot Round Seat Allocation List 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the Delhi University final special spot round seat allocation list 2023 for undergraduate courses.

Step 1: Go to the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the UG admissions tab 

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked

Step 5: The DU UG final special spot round seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the seat allotment list and print a hard copy of it for future use

