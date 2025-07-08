TNEA Counselling 2025: Tentative Seat Allotment for Special Candidates OUT; Check Here`

TNEA Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 Counselling tentative seat allotment schedule for the 7.5 percent reserved students. Candidates can confirm their seats online on the official website today, July 8, 2025 at tneaonline.org.
The reservation is for government school special reservation, sports, and ex-serviceman category candidates. Students will need to enter their username and password online on the admissions portal to confirm their seats. Students who studied in government schools across the state of Tamil Nadu from class 6 to 12 will be considered eligible for the quota.
TNEA Counselling 2025 Quota Categories
Students can find the TNEA counselling reservation quota as mentioned below:
- Son's/Daughter's of Ex-Servicemen:
- University Departments: 8
- University & Govt. Colleges: 34
- Self-financing Colleges: 108
- Total: 150
- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: 5% in University Departments
- Eminent Sportspersons:
- University Departments: 12
- University Colleges, Government, Govt-aided & Self-financing: 488
- Total: 500
How to check TNEA Allotment Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the TNEA tentative seat allotment 2025:
- Visit the official website at tneaonline.org
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ button
- In the log in window, enter your email address and password
- The TNEA allotment result will appear
- Check your admission status
- Download the allotment list for future use
