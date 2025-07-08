TNEA Counselling 2025: Tentative Seat Allotment for Special Candidates OUT; Check Here`

TNEA Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 Counselling tentative seat allotment schedule for the 7.5 percent reserved students. Candidates can confirm their seats online on the official website today, July 8, 2025 at tneaonline.org.

The reservation is for government school special reservation, sports, and ex-serviceman category candidates. Students will need to enter their username and password online on the admissions portal to confirm their seats. Students who studied in government schools across the state of Tamil Nadu from class 6 to 12 will be considered eligible for the quota.

TNEA Counselling 2025 Quota Categories

Students can find the TNEA counselling reservation quota as mentioned below: