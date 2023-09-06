TNEA Admission 2023 Ends; Above 50000 Engineering Seats Still Vacant

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2023 admission process concludes in August with more than 50,000 seats remaining vacant. According to reports, a total of 50,514 vacant seats out of a total of 1,44,652 seats available for admission in 442 engineering colleges. This year, more seats have been filled compared to the past five years: 65.08% of them are occupied. Last year, only 59.90% of seats were taken.

However, to fill more seats in Tamil Nadu engineering colleges the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) supplementary counselling from today only for those candidates who have studied in govt schools.

TNEA Engineering Admission 2023: Only 16 Colleges managed to fill their seats

As per reports, this year, only 16 colleges were able to completely fill all their seats at the end of the academic counselling, which is comparatively higher than last year. On the other hand, a total of 11 colleges could not fill a single seat this year, while 14 colleges had zero admissions in 2022.

This year a total of 68 colleges filled more than 95% of seats, while 104 colleges had over 90% admission. Additionally, 186 colleges filled more than 80% of their seats, and 263 colleges managed to fill over 50% of their available seats. However, three government colleges that witnessed less than 50% of admissions are the University College of Engineering in Dindigul, Ariyalur, and Nagapattinam.

TNEA Engineering Admission 2023: Popular B.Tech programs are Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

When it comes to courses, many candidates opted for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Information Technology. These courses accounted for nearly 45% of the total admissions. On the other side, among the core engineering branches, Mechanical and Civil Engineering were the less preferred options. This year's overall admission rate is comparatively better in various branches of engineering as compared to the last year.

TNEA Engineering Admission 2023: Above 2 lakh seats available in 442 engineering colleges

As per the data released by the government, there is a total sanctioned engineering seat is 2,19,346 in 442 colleges in the state. Among these, 1,60,780 seats had been allocated for the single-window counselling process, with 1,48,721 seats reserved for the general category and an additional 12,059 seats for government school candidates under 7.5% reservation policy.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA)



The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu conducts TNEA every year. It is a Unified Single Window Admission System for Indian nationals only. The courses offered via this online counselling are BE/BTech and BE (sandwich). Candidates who wish to take admission to Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, University Departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by Self–Financing Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu have to apply for TNEA counselling.

Also Read: AP ICET counselling 2023 dates expected today at icet-sche.aptonline.in, website updated