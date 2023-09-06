AP ICET counselling 2023 dates expected today at icet-sche.aptonline.in, website updated

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to soon announce the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling dates for admission to MBA programmes. The AP ICET counselling dates can be checked online at official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in, once released.

Candidates whose ranks are between first to last will be able to participate in AP ICET counselling. Apart from this, APSCHE has also updated the official website of Manabdi ICET. Earlier, the Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur announced the AP ICET 2023 results on June 15, 2023. Only candidates who have secured 25% have been assigned rank in order of merit based on marks secured in the exam.

AP ICET 2023 Official Website Updated

APSCHE will release an official notification on the website that has been updated. AP ICET counselling is expected to be conducted in several rounds. Candidates have to register and pay the processing fee in order to participate in the AP ICET counselling process.

APSCHE will announce the Andhra Pradesh ICET counselling dates 2023 rank-wise for document verification along with a list of help centres where document verification will be done. The document verification is mandatory for all candidates.

AP ICET Counselling Notification 2023

APSCHE will issue the counselling notification of APICET on the official website. The Andhra Pradesh ICET notification will include the date-wise ranks of the candidates who need to attend college wise seat allotment session for registration, verification of certificates and schedule for exercising options.

Documents required for AP ICET 2023 Counselling

Candidates participating in AP ICET counselling, must keep the following documents ready that have to be uploaded online:

AP ICET admit card

AP ICET rank car

AP ICET scorecard

Transfer Certificate

Degree Marks Memos/consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo

S.C certificate or equivalent Marks memo

Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree

Residence Certificate (in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education) in respect of Private candidates of AP state.

Residence certificate of either of the parent in AP for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from the competent authority with respect to Non-Local Candidates.

Caste Certificate issued by a competent authority in respect to SC/ST/BC

AP ICET Counselling 2023: Check List of Top MBA College

Candidates can check below the list of top colleges in Andhra Pradesh for MBA Admission:

Name of Colleges Name of Colleges Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Visakhapatnam Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur Andhra University College of Arts and Commerce, Visakhapatnam Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, School of Engineering, Visakhapatnam Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Tirupathi Sanskrithi School of Business, Puttaparthi Vignan's Foundation for Science Technology and Research, Guntur Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Tirupati SVECW Bhimavaram - Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women Nalanda Institute of PG Studies, Satenepalli SNIST Ghatkesar - Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management and Science, Kakinada GIET Engineering College, Rajahmundry Maris Stella College, Vijayawada St Marys Group of Institutions, Guntur Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Tirupathi Pydah College of Engineering and Technology, Visakhapatnam Samata College, Visakhapatnam GIET Rajahmundry - Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology MVGR College of Engineering - Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vijayawada Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Rajampet

