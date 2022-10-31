    Tripura NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment List for Round 1 Released, Download PDF at dme.tripura.gov.in

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME, Tripura has released Tripura NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 in online mode. Candidates can check their allotted seats in Tripura NEET UG counselling at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 31, 2022 13:48 IST
    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has released the provisional seat allotment list of Tripura NEET UG for round 1 in online mode. Candidates can check and download Tripura NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1 at dme.tripura.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted Tripura NEET UG seats can report 3rd November 2022. 
     
    They are instructed to report to the office of the Directorate of Medical Education, Bidurkarta Chowmohani, Agartala with all the copies of documents of eligibility and qualifications. A notice regarding the same is also available on the website. The admission for Tripura NEET UG seat allotment round 1 will be conducted from 1st to 4th November 
    2022.
     
    Tripura NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Tripura NEET UG Document verification

    31st October to 3rd November 2022

    Nomination to be issued to the intended allotted candidates

    1st to 3rd November 2022

    Admission date 

    1st to 4th November 2022

    How To Download Tripura NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 Round 1?

    As per the official notice, selected candidates have to submit four passport size photos, original and photocopies of their NEET UG and other documents with DME Tripura to secure the admission. Before that they can download their Tripura NEET UG seat allotment result by following these steps - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of DME, Tripura - dme.tripura.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - provisional allotment for NEET UG 2022 Candidates.
    • 3rd Step - A PDF will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Now, search the name or roll number in the PDF, also download the allotment list for future references.

    Tripura NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 Round 1 Official Notice

    As per the official notification, it has been stated - “The nominations to the intending allotted candidates will be issued at the office of the DME, Bidurkarta Choumuhani, Agartala from November 1 to 3, 2022. The admission of the intended allotted and nominated candidates in allotted admitting Institutions shall be from November 1 to 4, 2022. The last date of admission is up to 5 pm on November 4, 2022 (Friday) for the 1st round allotted seat.”  

