NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Mop Up Round To Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration for the mop-up round today in online mode. Candidates can complete the NEET PG counselling mop-up round registration 2022 at mcc.nic.in. The last date for NEET PG counselling registration for mop-up round is 4th November 2022.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG counselling process can register for the mop-up on the official website. Also, the NEET PG counselling choice filling process will commence from tomorrow - 1st November 2022. Candidates allotted the seat will have to report at the allotted institute within the stipulated time.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round

Events Dates NEET PG Counselling Registration for Mop-Up Round 31st October 2022 to November 4, 2022. Last date to register 4th November 2022 NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling 1st to 4th November 2022 Verification of Internal Candidates 4th to 6th November 2022 Processing of NEET PG Seat Allotment 7th to 8th November 2022 NEET PG counselling result 9th November 2022 Reporting 10th to 14th November 2022

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round?

To register for NEET PG counselling mop-up round, candidates will have to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link. Enter details - name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information. Now, login with the credentials generated during registration. Fill up the NEET PG counselling application form, upload the documents and pay the registration fees.

Through NEET PG 2022 counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. NEET PG seat allotment is done based on the preferences of colleges as well as specialities, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.