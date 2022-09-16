TS CPGET 2022 Results Expected soon, Check at cpget.tsche.ac.in

TS CPGET 2022 Results Soon: Osmania University will soon be releasing the TS CPGET 2022 Results. Osmania University will be announcing the CPGET 2022 results for the state level exams which were conducted for the admissions to the P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

The TS CPGET 2022 exams were conducted in the computer based mode from August 11 to 16, 2022. The institute had earlier released the TS CPGET 2022 provisional answer key and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key until August 25, 2022.

To check the TS CPGET 2022 Results candidates are required to visit the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in and enter the login credentials in the result links given. Candidates can also check the TS CPGET 2022 Results through the direct link which will be available here. The link will be live as soon as the results are declared online.

How to check TS CPGET 2022 Results

The TS CPGET 2022 Results will be announced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the TS CPGET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS CPGET 2022

Step 2: Click on the TS CPGET 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth in the result link provided

Step 4: The TS CPGET 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS CPGET 2022 Results for further reference

TS CPGET 2022 Result Details

The TS CPGET 2022 Result details will include the candidate information and the marks secured by students in the examination. When downloading the TS CPGET 2022 Result sheet students must make sure that they cross check all the details given in the result sheet. These include

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Marks secured in each subject

Minimum marks required

Total marks secured

Qualifying status of the students

Candidates who qualify the TS CPGET 2022 exams will be eligible to appear for the counselling procedure. The counselling details will be made available on the website soon.

