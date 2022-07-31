TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key (OUT): Download TS EAMCET Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key (OUT): JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE, has released the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key along with the candidate response sheets. As per the latest update, TSCHE has officially released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022 Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys (E) online on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2022 Entrance exam can now log onto the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access and download these documents easily. To make accessing TS EAMCET Answer Key easier for the students, a direct link for the same has been placed below:

Download TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EAMCET Answer Key Objection Window Available till 1st August

Along with releasing the TS EAMCET Answer Key and Master Question Papers, the exam authority has also opened the objection window as well. The TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 released by the authority is provisional in nature and is open to challenges and objections from candidates. The deadline to raise challenges against TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is 1st August 2022 until 5 PM in the evening. Candidates are required to use the Master Question Paper to raise objections. While raising challenges, candidates would also be required to attest valid proof for justification.

The official notification released by TSCHE regarding TS EAMCET Answer Key objection window reads "The candidate has to map the “Question id.” from his “Response Sheet” against the “Question id.” of the “Master Question Paper” for a given day and a given session. Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the “Master Question Paper” only."

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EAMCET Result 2022 Expected Soon

With the answer key and master question paper for TS EAMCET 2022 Exam released and the objection window against it ending soon, the next step in the exam cycle would be release of the results. As per official updates, TS EAMCET Result 2022 will be declared soon by JNTU Hyderabad. Like the application form and admit cards, the TS EAMCET 2022 Result will also be declared online and made available via the official portal - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to check TS EAMCET 2022 Results online in the form of a digital scorecard using their application number and other credentials.

Also Read: TS DOST 2022 Admission applications to close today, Apply at dost.cgg.gov.in