TS ECET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025 today at tgecet.nic.in, Details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the TS ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today on the official website at tgecet.nic.in. Students can check their seat allotment result using their login ID number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Seats are given based on students’ TG ECET ranks, available seats, and reservation rules. After getting a seat, students must do online self-reporting to confirm their admission. If they don't complete this step, their seat will be cancelled.

TS ECET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

TS ECET Counselling 2025 important dates have been released for students who took the exam. Check the key dates in the table below and complete all steps on time: