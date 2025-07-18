TS ECET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025 today at tgecet.nic.in, Details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the TS ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today on the official website at tgecet.nic.in. Students can check their seat allotment result using their login ID number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.
Seats are given based on students’ TG ECET ranks, available seats, and reservation rules. After getting a seat, students must do online self-reporting to confirm their admission. If they don't complete this step, their seat will be cancelled.
TS ECET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
TS ECET Counselling 2025 important dates have been released for students who took the exam. Check the key dates in the table below and complete all steps on time:
Particulars
Dates
Provisional allotment of seats
July 18, 2025
Payment of Tuition Fees & Online Self-Reporting
July 18 to 20, 2025
Reporting at the allotted college (last date)
July 22, 2025
Steps to Check TS ECET 2025 Seat Allotment
Candidates can follow the given steps to check their TS ECET 2025 Seat Allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: Go to tgecetd.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link: Find and click the ‘TS ECET 2025 Seat Allotment’ link.
Step 3: Log in to your account: Enter your application number, password, and date of birth.
Step 4: Download result: After logging in, download the TS ECET 2025 Seat Allotment PDF.
Step 5: Take a printout: Save and print the seat allotment copy for future use.
Documents Required at College Reporting for TS ECET 2025
Candidates can check the given documents required for the TS ECET 2025:
-
TS ECET Seat Allotment Order
-
TS ECET 2025 Rank Card and Hall Ticket
-
10th Class Marks Memo
-
Diploma or BSc Marks Memo
-
Transfer Certificate (TC)
-
Study Certificate
-
Caste Certificate (if needed)
-
Income Certificate
-
Residence/Nativity Certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
Passport-size Photographs
