TS ICET 2023 Date Announced, Know MBA and MCA Entrance Exam Date Here

TS ICET 2023 Exam Date Announced: As per the latest updates, the authorities have released the exam date for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). As per the schedule, the TS ICET 2023 will be conducted on May 26 and 27, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBA and MCA courses will be able to register for TS ICET 2023 soon. However, since the exam date has been announced, they must start preparing for the exam.

The Kakatiya University will be conducting the TS ICET 2023 in 14 regional test cities. The authorities are yet to release the registration, admit card, and result details. However, once the registration link is activated, candidates will be available to register themselves on the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

How to Register for TS ICET 2023?

Once the registration link is activated, candidates can apply on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps for the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on TS ICET 2023 registration link

Step 3 : Enter the required details to register

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out TS ICET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

About Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 is a state-level MBA, MCA entrance exam. The entrance test is conducted once a year for admission to MBA/ PGDM and MCA of state universities, both government and private.

Last year, TS ICET 2023 was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. There were 200 MCQs based on these three sections - Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability.

