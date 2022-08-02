TS ICET Answer Key 2022 Releasing on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in, Check Updates Here

TS ICET Answer Key 2022: As per the updates, Kakatiya University, Warangal will release the preliminary Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) answer key on 4th August 2022. Candidates will be able to download the TS ICET answer key 2022 on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. They will have to enter the login details such as - date of birth, roll number etc to download the TS ICET answer key.

Apart from that, authorities will also be providing the provision to raise objections in the preliminary TS ICET answer key. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the Telangana ICET answer key till 8th August 2022 up to 5 PM. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges.

How To Download TS ICET 2022 Answer Key?

Candidates can download the TS ICET answer key from the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Initally the authorities will release the preliminary answer key. After evaluating the model Telangana ICET answer key, the authorities will release the final answer keys of all shifts. To download the same, they will have to visit official website of TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in and click on the link - Master Question Paper & Preliminary Keys. Now, download the TS ICET answer key pdf and match the responses.

Raising Objections Against TS ICET Answer Key 2022

After the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections and challenge the answers with valid support to their arguments. They will be required to pay fees for each question they are raising objections to. Candidates note that the preliminary TS ICET 2022 objection link will be available on the official website.

They can submit the objection link applications by 8th August 2022. They must note that after 5 pm, the link will be closed and those who fail to meet the deadline will not be able to raise objections unless there is any latest announcement regarding the date of extension.

