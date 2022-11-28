TS LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Out for Phase 1, Check Steps To Download Here

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS LAWCET) seat allotment 2022 phase 1 result. Candidates can check the TS LAWCET seat allotment result 2022 at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. They will have to use their hall ticket number and rank to download TS LAWCET seat allotment list 2022.

Also, for the convenience of the candidates, a direct link to check Telangana LAWCET seat allotment phase 1 result has been provided below. All the selected candidates through TS LAWCET seat allotment list have to report to the allotted college till December 3, 2022. However, as per the dates released, the classes will commence from November 30, 2022.

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check TS LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1?

Candidates can check the Telangana LAWCET provisional allotment list prepared college-wise in online mode only. They will have to use the required credentials. They can go through the steps to know how to download TS LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TS LAWCET - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - Click on the TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling result link on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter hall ticket number and rank.

5th Step - Submit the details and TS LAWCET allotment list will appear on the screen.

TS LAWCET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022

As per the updates, candidates must note that the college and seats allotted through TS LAWCET counselling 2022 phase 1 will be provisional until the successful verification of the documents. All the selected candidates have to report to the allotted college along with the original documents for verification from today - November 28 2022. Along with the certificates, candidates will also have to pay the tuition fees for seat confirmation.

