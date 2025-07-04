TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Telangana POLYCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at phase 1 tgpolycet.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will announce the TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result today on the official website tgpolycet.nic.in. To check their allotment result, candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

The TS POLYCET seat allotment result will show the name of the college and the course allotted to the candidate based on their preferences. Seat allotment depends on several factors like the number of available seats, the choices filled by the candidates, and their rank in the TS POLYCET 2025 exam.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for further updates and instructions regarding fee payment and reporting to the allotted college.