TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Telangana POLYCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today at phase 1 tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result is out on tgpolycet.nic.in. Candidates must log in, download the allotment letter, pay the fee, and self-report online. Then, visit the allotted college with the required documents to complete the admission process.

Jul 4, 2025, 11:24 IST
TS POLYCET Counselling 2025
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will announce the TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result today on the official website tgpolycet.nic.in. To check their allotment result, candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

The TS POLYCET seat allotment result will show the name of the college and the course allotted to the candidate based on their preferences. Seat allotment depends on several factors like the number of available seats, the choices filled by the candidates, and their rank in the TS POLYCET 2025 exam.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for further updates and instructions regarding fee payment and reporting to the allotted college.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Important Seat Allotment Dates

Check the following table for TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 important dates:

Event

Date

Provisional Seat Allotment Result

July 4, 2025

Fee Payment & Self-Reporting Online

July 4 to July 6, 2025

How to Download the TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter:

Step 1: Visit the official TS POLYCET website at tgpolycet.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Candidate Login section.

Step 3: Enter the following details:

  • Date of Birth

  • Password

  • ROC Form Number

  • TS POLYCET Hall Ticket Number

Step 4: Download the seat allotment letter (allocation order) shown on the screen.

Step 5: Pay the required fee online within the given time using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 6: After payment, self-report online by logging into your account to confirm the seat and get your admission number.

Step 7: Print a copy of the seat allotment letter for future use.

Step 8: Refunds (if any) will be credited to the same bank account used during payment.

Step 9: After the final phase of counselling, carry your original Transfer Certificate (T.C.) and Xerox copies of all certificates to the college allotted to you.

Step 10: If you do not pay the fee within the given time, your allotted seat will be automatically canceled.

Step 11: Make sure to follow any extra instructions mentioned in the allotment letter.

What to Do After TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment?

After downloading the TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment letter, candidates need to follow these important steps:

  • Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee: Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee through a bank challan as mentioned in the allotment order.

  • Download and Print Allotment Letter: The seat allotment letter will have details about the assigned college. Download and print it for reference.

  • Visit the Allotted College: Carry the following documents to the allotted college, Seat Allotment Letter, Bank Challan (fee payment proof), Any other required certificates

  • No Extra Document Verification Needed: You don’t need to go through a separate document verification process, as it is already completed during counselling.

  • Complete Admission Process: Finally, finish all the admission formalities at the assigned college within the given time.

