UCEED 2023 Result to be Declared on March 9, Know When to Download Scorecard Here

    IIT Bombay will release the UCEED Result 2023 on March 9, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the result on the official website. Check details here

     

    Updated: Mar 7, 2023 12:45 IST
    UCEED 2023 Result to be Declared on March 9

    UCEED 2023 Result Soon: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) is going to announce the result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) on March 9, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check out the result on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in. They can access the scores by entering their login credentials.

    Though the authorities will announce the result on March 9, 2023 candidates will only be able to download the UCEED 20223 Scorecard from March 11, 2023, onwards. They must note that the last date to download the scorecard is June 13, 2023. Thus, the concerned ones must download the scorecard before the deadline. Candidates can check out the steps to check the result here.

    How to Check UCEED 2023 Result?

    IIT Bombay will declare the UCEED 2023 Result on March 9, 2023. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can follow the below-mentioned to access the scores-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2023 result link

    Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

    Step 4: The UCEED 2023 Result will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Check out the scores thoroughly

    Step 6: Contact the concerned authorities in case  of discrepancies

    What After UCEED 2023 Result?

    Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to participate in the counselling process. After the counselling period, IIT Bombay will release the admission lists that will comprise the names of candidates who get shortlisted for admission to colleges accepting UCEED scores/ranks.

    Afterward, the authorities will allot the seats to the candidates. It must be noted that there will be three rounds of UCEED 2023 Seat Allotment. Candidates can check out the entire details on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
