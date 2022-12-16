UGC Chairman Motivates Indian Publishers To Write Technical and Non-Technical Books in Regional Languages

Translation of Textbooks: The University grants Commission (UGC) is making consistent efforts to translate popular textbooks into regional languages. For the same reason, the UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today interacted with Indian publishers today-December 16, 2022. He is encouraging Indian publishers to write technical and non-technical books in regional languages.

According to the chairman, UGC would act as a nodal agency in providing assistance and working with the publishers regarding the identification of textbooks, translation tools, and experts for editing purposes. This will help in getting textbooks in digital form at an affordable range. Some states have started the procedure of translating MBBS and engineering textbooks into several regional languages.

The UGC has an intention of translating many textbooks into Indian languages.“While popular existing textbooks of BA, BSc, and BCom programmes will be identified and translated into Indian languages, Indian authors will be encouraged simultaneously to write textbooks in Indian languages for non-technical subjects”, Kumar added.

Who Attended UGC Meet?

Today’s meeting was attended by spokespersons of Narosa Publishers, Pearson India, Viva Books, S Chand Publishers, SciTech Publications, Vikas Publishing, New Age Publishers, Mahavir Publications, Universities Press, and Taxmann Publications. Apart from them, Oxford University Press, Orient Blackswan, and Elsevier representatives also attended the meeting.

UGC Chairman Meets International Publishers For Book Translation

Jagadesh Kumar also met international publishers in this matter on December 7, 2022. The publishers have given a nod to join hands with UGC in this national mission. The commission has also created an apex committee to prepare a roadmap for this. It will help translate the most popular textbooks for undergraduate (UG) programmes in higher education institutions across the country in 12 Indian languages. Technical books have been translated into Indian languages since last year, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

