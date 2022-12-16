Tamil Nadu To Enrol School Dropouts at Special Training Centers, Check Details Here

TN School Dropouts: The Tamil Nadu school education department has proposed a strategy in which the state will enrol the school dropouts in the age group of 6 to 18 at special training centres. These training centres will be supervised by the integrated school education department. As per the study conducted by the school education department, there are approximately 80,000 dropouts in state schools.

For this very purpose, the school education department will conduct door-to-door surveys to trace the school dropouts in the age group of 6 to 18 years of age. The survey will start on December 19 and continue till January 11, 2023. The department will take the help of block resource teacher educators, teachers, special educators, anganwadi teachers, activists, NGOs, SHGs, physiotherapists, school headmasters, and social welfare department officials to conduct the survey.

Who are School Dropouts?

As per the 2017 public order, students who have not attended their classes for 30 working days are considered ‘dropout students’. However, students who are not attending classes continuously for 15 working days or those who have quite irregular school attendance history are categorized as potential dropouts.

Talking about this move, Rajashekharan R. Gounder, a faculty in Coimbatore said, “This is a good move by the state government and we will ascertain the reason for these children not going to school that range from family issues to lack of enthusiasm for studies, poverty, psychological issues, and many plaguing issues”.

According to Gounder, once a survey is conducted properly then a broader plan can be chalked out for the school dropouts. They will then be enrolled in special training programmes that would help them in getting jobs. Moreover, their main focus is on school dropouts this year. The help of the school headmaster and other teachers will be taken for this purpose.

