TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result Out For Phase 2, Check How to Download Here

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS LAWCET) seat allotment 2022 phase 2 result today. Candidates can check the TS LAWCET seat allotment 2022 phase 2 result at the official website i.e. lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. They can check their TS LAWCET seat allotment 2022 result by entering the hall ticket number and rank.

The TSCHE has also started the TS LAWCET 2022 Phase 2 reporting from today- 16 December 2022. Thus, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges before the deadline i.e. December 21, 2022. They are required to carry the original documents for the verification process. Afterwards, the candidate must pay the tuition fee to confirm the respective seats.

How To Check TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 Phase 2 Result?

The TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 phase 2 reporting has begun today- December 16, 2022. Candidates will have to download TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 phase 2 letter at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. They can follow these steps to check the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Phase II Allotments - Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The TS LAWCET Seat Allotment phase 2 result will appear

Step 6: Check the result and save for future reference

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 Phase 2

The candidates whose names were mentioned on the list of verified candidates and further exercised the web locking options before the deadline- December 12, 2022, are listed in the Provisional Merit List. Candidates having their names on the merit list further received a fee challan and Joining Report. The TS LAWCET admissions will be made on the basis of these documents.

