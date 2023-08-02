UGC Issues Notification On Unrecognised Universities, Institutions Offering Fake Degree, Check Details Here

UGC Notification on Fake Degree: The University Grants Commission has issued a public notification against the unrecognised institutions offering degree courses. The University Grants Commission has advised students to check the recognition of universities and colleges before taking admissions.

UGC releases a list of unrecognised universities which offer fake degrees. In the notification released, the University Grants Commission has stated that students, parents, and the general public are advised that degrees can be awarded only by universities or institutions recognised or established under the state act or central act or provisional act, or institution empowered to confer or grant degrees as per the UGC act 1956.

Official notification - Click Here

The UGC has noted that several institutions are offering degrees contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. degrees awarded by such universities or institutions will neither be recognised or valid for higher education and employment purposes.

The notification further states that all concerned are requested to check the UGC website for information regarding recognised universities or institutions as well as fake institutions before taking admission into any institution for higher education. The UGC has also asked the public to inform the UGC of any such college or university which is offering such courses.

If any university or institution is offering academic programmes in contravention of the UGC act, the same may also be brought to the notice of the UGC via email, the notification adds.

