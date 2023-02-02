UGC Launches Nari Shakti Puraskar Initiative for International Women Day Celebration

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that Nari Shakti Puraskar will be launched for women’s appreciation and celebration of International Women’s Day. UGC also requested all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to conduct various events and programmes for International Women's Day in the next month of March.

According to the latest notification, the Ministry of Women and Child Development will be awarding “Nari Shakti Puraskar” to acknowledge extraordinary work under Women Empowerment. Several empowering events will be held in the first week of March starting from March 1 and will conclude on March 8, 2023.

UGC letter regarding: Nari Shakti Puraskars.

For more details:https://t.co/A5ujRAgCpq@PMOIndia @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/nJT8ApEzIf

— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 2, 2023

UGC Initiative on Women Empowerment

The Nari Shakti Puraskar initiative will be a great step taken towards gender equality and the vision of women being positioned with dignity. This will further contribute as equal partners in the development of an environment free from violence and discrimination.

In the notice, it has been mentioned that the Ministry of Women and Child Development awards "Nari Shakti Puraskars' at the national level to recognize women’s contributions at all levels. This year too, International Wornen's Day will be celebrated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development by conferring Nari Shakti Awards to female individuals.

UGC Notice on Nari Shakti Puraskar - Check PDF Here

Nari Shakti Awards

Continuous efforts must be made by all stakeholders to celebrate International Women's Day for their achievements and it will aim at eliminating gender-based violence as well as discrimination by adopting creative approaches to bring transformation to the social, political, economic and cultural empowerment of women.

Additionally, the Ministry of Women and Child Development will organize the 'Nari Shakti Awards' for individuals on the occasion of International Women's Day. The programme strives to raise awareness of women's day-to-day concerns and promote women's rights. This day is observed to appreciate women’s achievements and to achieve gender equality.

Also Read: UGC Extends Last Date for Feedback on Foreign HEIs in India, Read Full Details Here