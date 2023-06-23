UGC Releases Guidelines for Integrating IKS System into Higher Education Curriculum

Incorporating IKS System in Higher Education: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the guidelines to include Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the Higher Education Curricula. As per the official notification, the NEP 2020 lays emphasis on promoting Indian languages, arts and culture and tries to remove this discontinuity in the flow of the IKS system by incorporating it into the curriculums at all levels of education.
All the Higher Education Institutions are requested to take necessary action for implementation of the guidelines in letter and spirit, the notice further added. According to the guidelines drafted by the UGC, the IKS curriculum will have topics including Indian Logic, Indian Linguistics, Indian architecture, Indian Metallurgy, and Indian Polity and Economy etc.
IKS in Undergraduate (UG) programmes
- Candidates who are enrolled in a 4-year undergraduate programme must be encouraged to take an adequate number of courses in IKS to make sure that their total credits represent at least 5% of the total credits required.
- Students may be allowed to choose for internship/apprenticeship in any of the topics/disciplines that are part of IKS.
- These provisions may be incorporated into the curricular framework for the respective courses with the approval of the competent body of the higher educational institutions wherever applicable.
IKS courses in Postgraduate (PG) level
- All candidates who are studying for PG courses in arts, commerce and science, must take an appropriate number of advanced credit courses in any of the topics that are part of the IKS and related to their subject of specialization so that their total credits of the programmes taken by the candidate in IKS amount made at least 5% of the total compulsory credits.
- Candidates may be allowed to opt for taking additional courses in topics that are part of IKS if such an option is available and is consistent with the requirements of the PG course.
