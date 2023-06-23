UGC Releases Guidelines for Integrating IKS System into Higher Education Curriculum

Incorporating IKS System in Higher Education: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the guidelines to include Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the Higher Education Curricula. As per the official notification, the NEP 2020 lays emphasis on promoting Indian languages, arts and culture and tries to remove this discontinuity in the flow of the IKS system by incorporating it into the curriculums at all levels of education.

All the Higher Education Institutions are requested to take necessary action for implementation of the guidelines in letter and spirit, the notice further added. According to the guidelines drafted by the UGC, the IKS curriculum will have topics including Indian Logic, Indian Linguistics, Indian architecture, Indian Metallurgy, and Indian Polity and Economy etc.

Check the official Tweet below:

UGC has released “Guidelines for Incorporating Indian Knowledge in Higher Education Curricula”



All institutions are requested to take necessary action for implementation of the guidelines.



Read the guidelines & letter here:https://t.co/hdItgDnE07https://t.co/LAGCwJaPUB pic.twitter.com/rBWM4bwzVU — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) June 23, 2023