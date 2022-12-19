Union Health Minister launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Services at AIIMS Bibinagar, Check Details Here

ABDM Services: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) services at AIIMS Bibinagar on December 18, 2022 (Sunday). He announced that new healthcare facilities will be provided which will help the patients to avail health care benefits.

Moreover, it will improve the overall digital health ecosystem of the people residing in the Telangana state. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is an advanced initiative taken by the state government.

Benefits of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Firstly, ABDM services include the digitalization of health records in Pan India which includes the patient’s profile scanning along with the registration process which will be done through the QR-based code to be provided in the ABHA app.

ABHA app is a personal healthcare record or PHR which is an online application. Patients in all regions of the nation can have access to all their health details and can also self-check their healthcare information just by opening the downloaded app.

As per the details mentioned on the official website abdm.gov.in, Health Management Information System (HMIS) software is created to manage the patient’s data in any hospital anywhere. This software is built to provide numerous healthcare services in digital form available with just a single click.

The official press release states that Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card gives full access to patients so that they will be able to keep a check on their medical records anytime and anywhere across India.

Mr Mandaviya underlined the importance and implementation of many initiatives which were led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This useful step was taken by the Indian Government with the aim of developing medical education easily reachable to all. This will be done by building new medical colleges in various regions of the country. Hence, an increase in the number of medical seats shall also contribute to the overall healthcare industry goals.

AIIMS as Best Institution in the Country

The newly joined batch (2022-23) of the MBBS programme students undertook Maharshi Charak Shapath which was conducted by the Union Health Minister. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised AIIMS and stated that the prestigious institute has such a reputation that if there is no treatment available here then people think that no other hospital in the country has a medical treatment facility.

Patients give priority to AIIMS above all other organizations. He also focused on the significance of health and that it should be regarded as a kind service to humanity and not as some business deal.

The Union Health Minister added that even in the pre-COVID conditions that prevailed in the previous years, the country supplied Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin all over the world at normal prices without taking advantage of the pandemic crisis. This was in compliance with the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, a Sanskrit phrase meaning that all earthlings are a family.

