    University of Mumbai Postpones Semester Exams Due to Non Teaching Staff Protest

    Mumbai University has postponed all the semester examinations which were scheduled to be conducted today, February 3, 2023, as the non-teaching staff of state universities and colleges called for a state-wide protest due to their pending demands. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 3, 2023 15:23 IST
    Mumbai University Exams: According to some media reports, Mumbai University has postponed the ongoing winter session semester examinations for various programmes such as M.Com, M.Sc, and LL.B, due to the pending demands of the Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS), the non-teaching staff organisation.

    As per the recent updates, Mumbai University exams were scheduled to be conducted today, February 3, 2023, but the exams are postponed now and the revised dates will be announced soon, the reports said. It is advisable for students to keep checking the university's website for updates.

    Mumbai University's Official Notice  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    As per the recent updates, Mumbai University has postponed exams of some undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including LL.B., M.Com, MA, and B.Voc, among others. As per the media reports, the Director of the Examination and Evaluation of Mumbai University Prasad Karande said that the revised examination schedule would be announced on the university's portal.

    Why Non-Teaching Staff is Protesting?

    According to the reports, the non-teaching staff in the non-agricultural universities and colleges have started a state-wide protest due to their pending demands. However, they are protesting over issues like paying pending salary arrears, implementation of the old pension scheme and filling of vacant posts.

    The reports also said that the Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS), an organisation of a non-teaching staff said that if their demands were not accepted, the agitation would continue.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
