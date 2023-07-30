University of Mysore UG, PG Results Declared, Download UOM Results at results.uomexam.com

UOM Result 2023: University of Mysore (UOM) has declared the semester-wise result of the BArch and MTTM programme for the academic session 2022-23 in online mode. Students who have given the odd/even semester exams can check and download their marksheets by visiting the official website - results.uomexam.com.

To get the scorecards, students are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number and date of birth in the result login window. The University announced the results for the students of the BARCH17 first semester and MTTM16 ninth semester for the July and March sessions respectively on July 29, 2023, in online mode.

Check here the direct link for the University of Mysore (UOM) Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

University of Mysore (UOM) Session 2022-23 Examinations - UG, PG Results Direct Link

UOM Semester-wise Result 2023 Login Window

Students can check the image of the result login window below:

UOM Result 2023 Release Dates

Check below the course-wise UOM Result release date (Latest):

Course UOM Result Date BARCH17 First Semester July July 29, 2023 MTTM16 Ninth Semester March July 29, 2023 BSW18 First Semester March July 26, 2023 MSDPC16 Twelfth Semester March July 26, 2023 RBBMSM Fifth Semester March July 26, 2023 LLBIC First Semester March July 26, 2023

How to check and download UOM result 2023 online?

Students can download their UOM odd and even semester results for UG and PG programmes in online mode. They need to fill out the necessary login details such as registration number and date of birth to check UOM semester-wise results. Check the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: results.uomexam.com

Step 2: The UOM result login window will appear on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The UG, PG results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the result details and download it for future use

Also Read: CAT Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Reservation Policy, Registration Details Here

