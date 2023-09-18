  1. Home
UOC Results 2023 Declared for LLB Supplementary, MSc Programmes at results.uoc.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

UOC Results 2023: Calicut University has declared the semester-wise results for LLB and MSc courses today: September 18, 2023. Candidates can download their scorecards at uoc.ac.in and results.uoc.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 18, 2023 15:53 IST
UOC Results 2023: The Calicut University, Kerala has announced the semester-wise results of the LLB supplementary exams and MSc programmes today, September 18, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams can download their respective scorecards by visiting the official websites - uoc.ac.in and results.uoc.ac.in.

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login credentials such as registration number and security code in the result login window to get their results.

The University has announced the results of the Fourth Semester M.Sc. PHYSICS CCSS Examination 4/2023 (2021 Admission), Revaluation Result of First Semester M.Sc. General Biotechnology Cbcss Examination 11/2022 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions), Third Semester Bachelor Of Laws (Llb) unitary Degree Course Regular/Supplementary Examination 11/2022, and Third Semester Bachelor Of Laws (Llb) unitary Degree Course Supplementary Examination 4/2023 (Upto 2018 Admissions) semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Calicut University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Fourth Semester M.Sc. PHYSICS CCSS Examination 4/2023 (2021 Admission) 

September 18, 2023

Click Here

Revaluation Result of First Semester M.Sc. GENERAL BIOTECHNOLOGY CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions) 

September 18, 2023

Click Here

Third Semester Bachelor Of Laws(Llb)unitary Degree Course Regular/Supplementary Examination 11/2022 

September 18, 2023

Click Here

Third Semester Bachelor Of Laws(Llb)unitary Degree Course Supplementary Examination 4/2023( Upto 2018 Admissions) 

September 18, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the UOC result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

  • Registration number
  • Security code

How to check and download Calicut University result 2023 online?

Students who have appeared for the Calicut University, Kerala semester exams can go through the steps to download their results online.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Calicut University - results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the desired result links available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the details as asked in the login window 

Step 4: Go through the result and download it for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling


